Robert Brian Habeeb FORT WORTH--Robert B. "Bob" Habeeb, 76, of Fort Worth passed on from this life on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Winscott Road Funeral Home Chapel, Benbrook, Texas. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Bob's name to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, or the Humane Society of North Texas at hsnt.org/donate. Bob was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Russell Habeeb and Marie Habeeb. He grew up in Hopewell, N.J. After obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree, Bob joined the Air Force and served as a fighter pilot in Vietnam, flying over 100 missions in the F-4. After leaving the Air Force, Bob went to work for the Federal Bureau of Prisons as office administrator. His career included stints in Denver, Colo., and El Paso, Texas. Bob had to retire at the age of 52 due to heart issues, a disease he dealt with for the remainder of his life. He moved to Fort Worth to be closer to his daughter and did part-time work here. Bob married Pam Matthews Habeeb on April 22, 2008, in Maui. Pam took Bob on his first of many cruises, and they enjoyed many wonderful trips with their friends. Bob was a reserved individual, but one of the finest men you could ever hope to meet, with never a bad word to say about anyone. He was a loving son of his mother, Marie, who just turned 100, and a proud father of his daughters. He enjoyed being "Papi" to his four grandsons. Bob was predeceased by his father, and his brother, Russ Habeeb. SURVIVORS: His wife, Pam Habeeb; daughter, Candice Johnson and her husband, Joe, of Fort Worth; daughter, Laura Newsom and her husband, Cory, of San Antonio; mother, Marie Habeeb of Tulsa, Okla.; grandsons, Nolan Johnson, Finn Newsom, Pierce Newsom, and Reece Johnson; stepson, Jason Golden; sisters-in-law, Vicki Smith and Debby Farr; nieces; and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2020