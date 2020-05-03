Robert Byron Russell ARLINGTON--Bob was a native Arlingtonite who appreciated his community and the 75 years spent on this Earth. SERVICE: Bob was honored with a final salute ceremony at Arlington Memorial Hospital on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He will have a private burial in Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations go to First Christian Church-Arlington, Adult Mission Trip Fund, 910 South Collins St., Arlington, TX 76010. Bob began attending First Christian Church Arlington as a toddler with his family. He remained a member in adulthood serving many years as an active elder and currently as a reserve elder. His passion in recent years had been leading adult mission trips. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era being assigned to aircraft carriers where he enjoyed his duty as a photographers mate. Bob was a proud graduate of Arlington High School when it was the only high school in Arlington. He graduated with a business degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. For about 20 years, he owned Bob Russell Photography. Following that, he worked in home repair and maintenance. He was a past member of the Professional Photographers Association and the Rotary Club South, in Arlington. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Wade and Annabel Russell, and brothers, Tom and Al Russell. SURVIVORS: His wife of 40 years, Vicki Carless Russell; his daughter, Penny Carless Russell Sharp and her husband, Kevin Sharp, and their children, Brandon and Kaitlyn of Celina, Texas; his brother, William Russell and his wife, Jeanne, of Austin, Texas; and numerous extended family members.





