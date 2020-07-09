1/1
Robert Carl Moore FORT WORTH -- Robert Carl Moore, 77, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his daughters July 6, 2020 at his home. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at Solid Rock Church 121 North Verna Trail Fort Worth, Texas 76108. He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on March 31,1943 to Homer and Artie Moore. Robert graduated from Brewer High School in 1961. Robert retired from Lockheed Martin in 2016 after 44 years of employment. He received several titles during his 72 year softball career, such as, All American, multiple World Championships and numerous other trophies and awards during his time playing for the Texas Legends and many other teams. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister; and his oldest son, Robert Wayne Moore. SURVIVORS: his beloved wife, Margaret Moore as well as his loving daughters and sons, Robin Weger and husband, Karl, Wendi Mercer and husband, Ken, Stormi Doyle and husband, Chad, Misti Nevins and husband, Ben, Joey and wife, Jennifer, Chris and wife, Deanna; brother, Johnny and wife, Gail; 22 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 9, 2020.
