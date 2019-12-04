Home

Robert Charles Vivion FORT WORTH--Robert Charles Vivion passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2019. Mr. Vivion was 79. SERVICE: A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the Marty Leonard Community Chapel, 3131 Sanguinet St., with a reception to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the , in his memory, is suggested. SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 55 years, Sandra, Robert is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Laura and Jesse Smith, Callie and Russell Matthews and Sally Panzera; and was a "proud" grandfather to Warren Douglas and Emma Ruth Smith, Devin Charles and Harris William Matthews and Sophia Rose and Joseph Santino Panzera.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019
