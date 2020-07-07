Robert Cleveland Bennett FORT WORTH--Robert C. Bennett was called from this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020. SERVICE: All services will be held at Shannon Rose Hill Chapel in Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9. The family invites all to join them for a light lunch at the chapel. Burial will be immediately following the reception in Emerald Hills Memorial Park in Kennedale, Texas. Robert, "Bob," was born May 8, 1938, in Springfield, Ill. His family moved to Fort Worth, Texas in 1954. In 1955 he met his beloved wife, Jean Berry, and they married on March 19, 1957. Bob worked at Bell Helicopter for years as he and his wife built their successful tile business, which they had until their retirement. Bob was known for his strong business ethics and quality craftmanship as he worked with businesses, individuals, and insurance companies throughout the Fort Worth area. After retirement, he served as vice president of the Ridglea Estates Homeowners Association Board. Through the years Bob had a great love for fishing, boating, hunting, racing cars, and cruising on his motorcycle. Best of all, he loved being at the Granbury lake house entertaining his friends and family with fish fries and barbecues. He loved life and never met a stranger! SURVIVORS: Bob is survived by his loving wife, Jean, of 63 years; his sons, Mitch and Larry; and his daughter, Debbie Carroll and her husband, Rick. He was proud of and loved dearly his six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.