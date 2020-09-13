Robert CortezAugust 3, 1950 - September 2, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Robert Montez Cortez, loving husband, dad and grandpa passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 2, 2020 at the age of 70.Graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.Robert was born in Fort Worth, Texas on Aug. 3, 1950, the son of Joe and Mary Sanchez. Robert, a lifelong resident of Fort Worth attended Trimble Tech High School. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Carolyn for fifty years. He was a hardworking man and provided for his family throughout his life. He loved spending time with his family, and although Robert was a quiet person, he was a friend to all. Robert was an excellent carpenter who enjoyed woodworking and Twilight Zone marathons. In his youth, he enjoyed fishing and coaching his son's baseball team. Robert was an artist who passed on his talents to his daughter, Celia. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to oldies and drinking a cold beer. He will be missed by his friends, neighbors, coworkers, but most of all his family. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Mary Sanchez; and his sisters, Sandra and Rachel Sanchez.Survivors: Loving wife, Carolyn Cortez; children, Robert Cortez Jr. and wife, Carol, Angela Gonzales and partner, William Wessel and Mary Celia Cortez; grandchildren, Mark Gonzales, Robert Isaiah Cortez, Nathan Cortez, Noah Cortez, Joshua Cortez and Ava Grace Cortez; siblings, Moses Cortez, Danny Sanchez and Steve Sanchez and Juanita Gutierrez; and many nieces and nephews.