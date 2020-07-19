Robert Curtis Cartwright FORT WORTH--Robert Curtis Cartwright, 59, was born March 15, 1961, in Little Rock, Ark. He passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, 2020, in his beloved front yard garden. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: National Arbor Day Foundation and the Dallas RED Foundation. Curtis was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a gifted designer and weaver. His life's work includes horse blankets, decorative trims, and fabrics for Perennials Fabrics/David Sutherland Furniture. Homes around the world host what Curtis designed. Curtis collected unique, one-of-a-kind yarns and wove them into heirloom quality pieces for family and friends. He loved the design process and allowed himself to be spontaneous; adding unique color blends and styles to his weaving moment by moment. Curtis also loved trees and Texas native landscapes. He was part of the Dallas gay community with a heart of compassion for those separated from family. He loyally sat by the side of too many who died from HIV/Aids. We all remember his infectious laugh, his kind and gentle spirit, love of family and friends and his beautiful curly hair. He was affectionately known as "Curly." We all loved him so, and he loved us. Curtis was preceded in death by his beloved best friend, Jerry Perez; his father, Bert Cartwright; and niece, Haley Cartwright. SURVIVORS: Mother, Anne Cartwright; siblings, Mark Cartwright, Lin Cartwright Attaya, Scott Cartwright and wife, Kathy, Sarah Cartwright Deckert; many nieces, nephews, including Steven Cartwright; cousins; his family at Perennials Fabrics; and his many friends.