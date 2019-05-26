|
Robert D. Farris GRAND PRAIRIE--Robert "Bob" D. Farris, 79, a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. SERVICE: Private service for immediate family. Bob loved to travel, watch the Dallas Cowboys and being with his family. He is loved and will be missed dearly. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Farris; his father, A.L. Farris; and brother, Buddy Lynn Farris. SURVIVORS: Bob is survived by his daughters, Robin of Fort Worth and Kristi of Houston. Bob has three grandchildren: Kristina of Fort Worth, Zachary and Justin of Corpus Christi; along with his six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019