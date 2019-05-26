Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Farris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Farris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert D. Farris Obituary
Robert D. Farris GRAND PRAIRIE--Robert "Bob" D. Farris, 79, a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. SERVICE: Private service for immediate family. Bob loved to travel, watch the Dallas Cowboys and being with his family. He is loved and will be missed dearly. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Farris; his father, A.L. Farris; and brother, Buddy Lynn Farris. SURVIVORS: Bob is survived by his daughters, Robin of Fort Worth and Kristi of Houston. Bob has three grandchildren: Kristina of Fort Worth, Zachary and Justin of Corpus Christi; along with his six great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.