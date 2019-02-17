Robert D. Latimer BEDFORD--Robert Dale Latimer passed away suddenly at home in Bedford, TX, Jan. 2. He went to be with his Lord at the age of 42. Owner of Latimer Construction and Handyman services, LLC. With determination, passion and focus he built his business from the ground up. He genuinely connected to people with his beautiful sincere smile. He loved to dance & he will always known as one of the best C&W dancers in the state of TX; you were a lucky lady if you were his dance partner! He loved people, music and going to the movies so he could get in a 30-minute nap. He also had a fetish love for Jack Daniels, women, and cereal at 3 am and not necessarily always in that order. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary Anne Graves Green. Lovingly remembered by his daughter, Samantha Latimer of Haltom City, all family and friends who knew Robert's heart. We bid him farewell and give thanks for knowing a true loving remarkable man. May God receive him in the arms of eternal Love. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, Throckmorton, TX Cemetery.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary