Robert Dalton Kelly NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Robert Dalton Kelly, 86, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 in North Richland Hills, Texas. SERVICE: Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. and interment, all at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cornerstone Assistance Network at www.canetwork.orgOnline condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. He was born on December 4, 1932 in Blanket, Texas to L.N. and Jessie (Skiles) Kelly. Bob served on active duty in the U.S. Navy following high school and as a reservist until 1992. A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, he attained his CPA license and spent his professional career in civil service, retiring in 1989. Bob was married to his first wife, Betty, from June 1956 until her death in December 1993. He married his second wife, Yoko DeMars, in May 1995, and they were together for 24 years until his death. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; sisters, Mildred Lewis and Exa Mae Vogel; and brother, Norman Kelly. SURVIVORS: In addition to his second wife, Bob is survived by his four children with Betty: Mary Kelly of Frisco, George Kelly of Lake Worth, Judy Charles (Ed) of Grapevine, and Michael Kelly of Northlake; plus four grandchildren; sister, Catherine Shugart of Fort Worth; brother, Charles Kelly of Colorado Springs, CO; numerous extended family members; as well as Yoko's three sons and four grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019