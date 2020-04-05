|
Robert "Bob" David Bocell Jr. GRAND PRAIRIE--Robert "Bob" David Bocell Jr., 71, of Grand Prairie, Texas, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Bob was born Sept. 23, 1948 in Big Spring, Texas. He attended high schools in Vernal, Utah and Lubbock, Texas. He studied electrical engineering at Texas Tech and was a newscaster and DJ for Lubbock radio stations. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from The University of Texas at Arlington. After his junior year at Tech, Bob enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, achieving the rank of sergeant during the Vietnam War. He was a Radio and TV Information Specialist and helicopter door gunner, providing cover during insertions of South Vietnamese troops. Bob enjoyed a rewarding journalism career. He was a reporter and editor at The Dallas Morning News, The Dallas Times-Herald, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Arlington Citizen-Journal and Grand Prairie Daily News. Bob and Carol Jean Chapin of Clinton, Mo., were married Dec. 10, 1977, at Southern Methodist University Perkins Chapel. As a teenager, he received Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord. He was a member of First Baptist Church Dallas. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Robert D. Bocell Sr. and Jossie Mae Perkins Bocell. SURVIVORS: In addition to his devoted wife, are sisters, Bettie (Keith) Rust of Arlington, Texas, and Barbara (Mike) Garrett of Flint, Texas. Bob was honored with a Final Salute at THR Arlington Memorial Hospital. Semper Fi.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020