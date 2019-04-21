Robert David Jones FORT WORTH--Robert David Jones passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. SERVICE: There will be a private memorial. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Speedway Children's Charities at www.speedwaycharities.org; the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org; or the Sports Car Club of America Foundation at www.sccafoundation.com. David was born Nov. 21, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was the oldest son of Cy and Mary Nell Jones. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1957, and went on to graduate from the University of North Texas with a degree in finance. He then went on to graduate from the University of Houston School of Law, where he was a member of the International Legal Honor Society, Phi Delta Phi. He practiced law for 25 years, retaining his Bar license for 50 years. He was also president of Fort Worth's Young Lawyers Association. He went on to start a telecommunications and electronics company. After he sold his business, he devoted his time to his favorite charities, especially those involving children. He served on the board of International Motor Racing Research Center, March of Dimes, Junior Achievement, , Better Business Bureau, Tarrant County Historical Society, and was president of Speedway Children's Charities, Texas Chapter. He was a longtime patron of local museums, including the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the Modern Museum of Fort Worth, the Kimbell Art Museum, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, and the Botanical Research Institute of Texas. He was a member of the Fort Worth Boat Club since the late 1950s, Steeplechase, and various Fort Worth clubs. His main passion in life was sports car racing. He began racing at the age of 21 and continued until he was 80 years old. He served on the board of the Sports Car Club of America for 18 years and was the chairman for seven years. In 2010, he received the highest award in the organization, the Woolf Barnato award, recognizing lifetime achievement. With all of his achievements, he was happiest at his home, Soldier Creek Ranch, that he shared with his family, and several animals, including his favorite bull, Newt. David was preceded in death by his two brothers, James William Jones and Joseph Cy Jones. SURVIVORS: He will be missed and is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sherri McKee Jones; daughter, Marley Beasley; brother-in-law, Michael McKee; sister-in-law, Sharon Mason Jones; lifelong friends, Willis and Kay Murphey.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary