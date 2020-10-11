1/1
Robert Dean "Bob" Richmond
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Dean Richmond
January 7, 1950 - October 6, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Robert "Bob" Dean Richmond passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Memorial Service: 12 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Mount Olivet Chapel.
Bob was born in Wichita Falls on January 7, 1950. He lived most of his life in Fort Worth and surrounding suburbs. He graduated from North Side High School in 1968. Bob had a "voice of gold" and worked as a newscaster on many local radio stations and news networks in the 1970s. Later on, Bob became a salesman who always excelled in all of his endeavors. He will be greatly missed by all those blessed to have known him.
Bob was preceded in death by his baby daughter, Tiffany Dawn Richmond; parents, Dean and Joan Richmond; and sister, Patricia Martin.
Survivors: Wife, Belinda Richmond; son, Randy Richmond; sister, Diane Dearman and husband, Bill; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he loved dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved