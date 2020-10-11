Robert "Bob" Dean Richmond

January 7, 1950 - October 6, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Robert "Bob" Dean Richmond passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Memorial Service: 12 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Mount Olivet Chapel.

Bob was born in Wichita Falls on January 7, 1950. He lived most of his life in Fort Worth and surrounding suburbs. He graduated from North Side High School in 1968. Bob had a "voice of gold" and worked as a newscaster on many local radio stations and news networks in the 1970s. Later on, Bob became a salesman who always excelled in all of his endeavors. He will be greatly missed by all those blessed to have known him.

Bob was preceded in death by his baby daughter, Tiffany Dawn Richmond; parents, Dean and Joan Richmond; and sister, Patricia Martin.

Survivors: Wife, Belinda Richmond; son, Randy Richmond; sister, Diane Dearman and husband, Bill; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he loved dearly.







