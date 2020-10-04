Robert Doane LipscombAugust 29, 1924 - September 26, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Col. Robert "Bob" Lipscomb Sr. USAF(Ret.), 96, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.Requiem Eucharist: 10:00a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. John's Church, 2401 College Avenue, Fort Worth. Interment: 1:00p.m. at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.The last surviving sibling of six sons born to Nathaniel and Ruth Lipscomb, he bid farewell to a large and lovingly blended family after a long and storied life that took him from Texas to Germany to Turkey and more. His first marriage produced his children, Bob Jr. and Mary. He acquired three more adult children, Susan, Joe, and James, with his marriage to Gwen Lipscomb with whom he remained married until her death. All his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were pleased to discover that romance had bloomed once again when he married Dorothy Lipscomb, who survives him.As a young man, he served as a B-17 pilot in the 379th bomber group during World War II. He retired from the US Air Force several decades later having also served in Korea and Vietnam. In addition to golf and well-told stories, he loved history, eventually earning a master's degree from Texas Christian University. He was a gentleman who appreciated order and civility. That said, after a deep inhale and a slight pause, he could navigate any crisis that came his way. It will always be said that he was prepared for the challenge, ready for the journey, and up for the adventure."