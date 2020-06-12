Robert E. "Bob" Boykin
1937 - 2020
Robert "Bob" E. Boykin BEDFORD -- Robert "Bob" E. Boykin, 82, died unexpectedly on June 7, 2020. SERVICE: A public graveside service will be held 3:00pm on Monday, June 15, 2020 @ Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery, in Colleyville. He was born in Sweetwater, Texas to Vernon K. and Myrtle Jewel (Whisenant) Boykin on September 16, 1937. Bob graduated from Texas A&M, and was a member of the Corp of Cadets, Texas Aggie Band, the Association of Former Students of Texas A&M, a Century Club member, the National Association of Flight Instructors as well as the Texas Society of Professional Engineers. Bob began his work career as an aeronautical engineer at NASA in Houston, then General Dynamics in Fort Worth, then began work as a Corporate Pilot for Freese and Nichols Consulting Engineers in Fort Worth, spending the last 26 years of his career as a Transportation Engineer for TxDOT in Mesquite, Texas. He was also a longtime member of Christ Church in Irving. Bob was a generous, gentle soul, with a great mind and will be deeply missed by all. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Glenn Boykin. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memory are ex-wife, Gayle Boykin; daughter, Debra Benge and husband, Allen; son, Bryan Boykin; granddaughter, Stephanie Pearson and husband, Kyle; great-granddaughter, Magnolia Pearson; sister-in-law, Patricia Boykin. BROWNS MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 972-254-4242


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown's Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
707 North MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75061
(972) 254-4242
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

