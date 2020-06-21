Robert E. Connelly Jr.
Robert Connelly, Jr. ARLINGTON -- Robert E. Connelly, Jr., age 76, passed away on June 12, 2020 in Arlington. SERVICE: Memorial gatherings are postponed because of Covid 19 restrictions. His career in banking operations spanned 40 years in Ft. Worth, Dallas and New Orleans. His joy was his family including wife Connie of 41 years, 4 children, 3 stepchildren, 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 7 brothers and sisters, and a loving extended family. His favorite pastime was singing bass with the Men of Note barbershop chorus. He will be missed. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter. To view the full obituary or comment online please visit www.thompsonfunerals.com. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. 817-336-0345 Fort Worth, Texas 76114 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
