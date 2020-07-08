1/1
Robert E. "Bob" Crow
Robert E. "Bob" Crow FORT WORTH--Robert E. "Bob" Crow, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, on Lake Worth surrounded by family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Bob was born to the late Charles H. Crow Jr. and Gloria Degani. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 34 years where he enhanced his passion for education and world travel. Bob was actively involved in the community. He loved the outdoors and especially the water. Bob was an avid sailor and member of the Lake Worth Sailing Club. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Montgomery. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jennifer; four children; five stepchildren; and 19 grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
