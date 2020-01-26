|
Robert E. Gifford RICHLAND HILLS--Robert E. "Bob" Gifford, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, after 88 years and struggling with health issues for several years. By his side as always was his loving companion of 30 years, Darlene Clemens, and his little dog, Mr. Wiggles. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Inurnment: Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth, immediately after service. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. Thursday prior to service. Bob was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Fort Worth. He was gifted with many artistic talents, but music was his biggest passion. Bob was an accomplished singer and songwriter with a beautiful voice. He was a self-taught musician and became known as "Lefty," the left-handed guitar player, who played a right-handed guitar upside down. In his younger days, Bob served in the Marine Corps, worked at Monning's Department Store and sang at several places around town. Bob eventually settled into Fort Worth's Panther Hall, as loft manager, and sang on the same stage with many well-known stars, including Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton. Bob then sang and worked clubs in Vegas, Reno and Tahoe before settling in Nashville, where he walked Music Row and pitched his songs and played the bars. After several years, he came back home to Fort Worth and reunited with Darlene Clemens, a former schoolmate. Bob still played and sang all over town, sometimes accompanied by his son, Michael, and always with Darlene by his side. Bob leaves us all with our own favorite songs sang in that beautiful deep rich voice, and many more memories. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Deanna Streit (Jim), Michael Gifford (Sharon), Roger Gifford, John Gifford, Renee Gifford, Robert E. "Jay" Gifford Jr. (Jennifer) and Robin Delancey; Bob had 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and he was "Grand Bob" to several others.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020