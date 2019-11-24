|
|
Robert E. Koop KELLER--Robert Early Koop, 85, of Merrifield, Minn., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. A celebration of life memorial and private burial will be held in Brainerd, Minn., during the summer of 2020. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made via PayPal to Alcoholics Anonymous at [email protected] in honor of Rob's 41 years of sobriety. Rob was born in St. Cloud, Minn., on April 30, 1934. He graduated from West High School in Minneapolis, Minn., and attended the University of Minnesota before serving in the Army during the Korean Conflict. His career as a retail merchandising executive included positions at Spiegel, Allied Radio, Radio Shack, Team Central Electronics and Tandy Corporation, spanning over 30 years. Rob was a generous mangenerous with his time, with his love, and with his opinions. He enjoyed spirited competition, whether with his golf buddies, his fantasy football league or a blackjack dealer. Of the many roles Rob assumed in his life, he enjoyed most the role of patriarch. Rob took great pride in his son, daughters and grandchildren and supported them wholeheartedly in all their various pursuits. Whether it was a softball game, basketball game, graduation or battle of the bands, Rob would be in the front row cheering the loudest. He was married to Tanya Gedko for over 25 years, and together they raised a family of five children in Chicago, Ill., Edina, Minn., and Fort Worth, Texas. He spent his later years wintering in Yuba City, Calif., and summering at his familial lake home in Merrifield, Minn., with his beloved companion, Karna Boyer. Rob was preceded in death by his parents, William Walter and Eleanore Anderson Koop; his sister, Elizabeth Koop Buck; and his brothers, William Walter Koop Jr. and John Peter Koop. SURVIVORS: Rob is survived by his children, Debra Koop of Boynton Beach, Fla., Cynthia Koop and husband, Mark Winslett, Kevin Koop, Gretchen and husband, Scott Purnell, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Kina and husband, Chris Taylor, of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Adam Winslett, Nicholas Bell, Ian Taylor, Isaac Winslett, Emily Purnell, Logan Purnell and Corin Taylor. He is survived by one sister, Anna Marie Koop of Denver, Colo.; as well as several nieces and nephews, and shared a special fondness with his nephew, Robert Koop, his wife, Margaret, and their sons, of Edina, Minn. KELLER'S OLD TOWN FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-993-6382 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019