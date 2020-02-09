|
Robert E. Sims LEWISVILLE--Robert E. Sims, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Services to be officiated by Rock Point Church. Robert was born Oct. 2, 1929, in Quitman, Ark. He was a member of the Riverside Baptist Church since 1968, and served on the deacon board for many years. Robert lived in Fort Worth for 68 years of his life with his wife. Robert loved the Texas Rangers and the TCU Horned Frogs. He was an avid animal lover and partial to his maltese. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jean Sims; parents, Oliver and Hester Sims. SURVIVORS: Sons, Joe Sims, Robert K Sims and wife, Teresa; sister, Robbie Waltey and husband, Bob; niece, Stephanie Wiebe; nephews, Reese Smith and wife, Susan, Clifford Smith and wife, Kathy.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020