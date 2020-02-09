Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Sims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Sims Obituary
Robert E. Sims LEWISVILLE--Robert E. Sims, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Services to be officiated by Rock Point Church. Robert was born Oct. 2, 1929, in Quitman, Ark. He was a member of the Riverside Baptist Church since 1968, and served on the deacon board for many years. Robert lived in Fort Worth for 68 years of his life with his wife. Robert loved the Texas Rangers and the TCU Horned Frogs. He was an avid animal lover and partial to his maltese. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jean Sims; parents, Oliver and Hester Sims. SURVIVORS: Sons, Joe Sims, Robert K Sims and wife, Teresa; sister, Robbie Waltey and husband, Bob; niece, Stephanie Wiebe; nephews, Reese Smith and wife, Susan, Clifford Smith and wife, Kathy.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -