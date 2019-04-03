|
|
Robert Earl Adams BENBROOK--Robert Earl Adams, 84, born July 27, 1934, in Brownwood, Texas, to Robert "Bud" and Marye Adams, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Bob was a Navy veteran from 1952 to 1955. Part of his service was on a ship stationed in Japan. He was in the financial business for many years and worked in real estate as well. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Waggoner. SURVIVORS: He is survived by spouse of 39 years, Mary Ruth Wade Adams; brother, Kenneth Adams and wife, Mona; son, Robert "Bobby" Adams and spouse, Lisa; sons, Michael "Mike" and Kenneth "Ken" Adams; daughter, Anne Marye Gilbert and spouse, Chris; stepdaughter, Angie Terry and spouse, John; stepson, Chris Bailey and spouse, Darlene; grandchildren, Robert Adams, Paige Gilbert Harrison, James Adams, Samara Bailey, Hollie Gilbert, Dannie Adams Montalvo, Mark Adams, and Hunter Smithson; great-grandchildren, Lily Adams, Alice Bailey, Liam Adams and Ellie Adams.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019