Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Earl Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Earl Martin Obituary
Robert Earl Martin FORT WORTH -- Robert Earl Martin, 86, passed away May 3, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Wednesday May 8, 2019 at St Patrick Cathedral of Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at Laurel Land Funeral Home with Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In Lieu of flowers; Donations may be made to the St Patrick Cathedral. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, and son, Joey C Martin. SURVIVORS: his wife of 34 years, Mary Martin; children, Robert Earl Martin, Jr. and wife, Paige, Joseph Martin and wife, Monica, and Vicki Dalton and husband, Kenneth; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, William "Bill" Martin and wife, Joan.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now