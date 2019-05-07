|
Robert Earl Martin FORT WORTH -- Robert Earl Martin, 86, passed away May 3, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Wednesday May 8, 2019 at St Patrick Cathedral of Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at Laurel Land Funeral Home with Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In Lieu of flowers; Donations may be made to the St Patrick Cathedral. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, and son, Joey C Martin. SURVIVORS: his wife of 34 years, Mary Martin; children, Robert Earl Martin, Jr. and wife, Paige, Joseph Martin and wife, Monica, and Vicki Dalton and husband, Kenneth; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, William "Bill" Martin and wife, Joan.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 7, 2019