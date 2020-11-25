Robert Edward Richardson

November 14, 1948 - November 13, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Robert Edward Richardson passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Service: Private service pending at Greenwood Mausoleum.

Robert was born Nov 14, 1948, in Fort Worth. He was retired from General Motors, Arlington where he worked for most of his adult life. In his spare time, Robert was an avid fisherman who greatly enjoyed being at the lake in his bass boat. He also had a love of old restored cars and car shows.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Seaton Richardson.

Survivors: Daughter, Cheryl Richardson of Tawakoni, Texas; sister, Wanda Richardson Hawkins of Bedford, Texas; and a brother, Jerry Richardson of Fort Worth.

With special thanks to Robert's friend and neighbor, Mark Cooper for his friendship, kindness and great help to Robert over many years.







