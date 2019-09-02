|
|
Robert Edwin Irvin, D.O. FORT WORTH--Robert Edwin Irvin, D.O., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the age of 68. SERVICE: A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in order to accommodate out of the country relatives. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a . Robert was born July 16, 1951, to Helen Rees Irvin and Wilbyrd Edwin Irvin. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1969, the University of Texas-Austin in 1973, and Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1977. Robert fulfilled his internship at Fort Worth Osteopathic Hospital. Before opening his private practice in postural orthopedics in Fort Worth, he served several years on the faculties of TCOM and Oklahoma College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa. Robert was recognized for his study of bio-mechanical issues and was a Diplomat of the Academy of Family Practice. SURVIVORS: Brother, David Smiley Irvin and wife, Donna; sister, Ludie Irvin Heineman and husband, Dr. Laurence Heineman. Robert was a loving uncle to nieces and nephews, Grant Irvin, Amanda Irvin Petross, David Andrew Irvin, Jenny Irvin Collison, Lou Ann Heineman Bernet, Melissa Heineman O'Neill, and Meredith Heineman Van Vaals.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 2, 2019