Robert Edwin White

Robert Edwin White Obituary
Robert Edwin White FORT WORTH--Robert White, 80, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Arborlawn United Church Foundation or a . Bob graduated from Tarleton State University. He was a banker and enjoyed his family, traveling with friends, golf, football, and his church family. SURVIVORS: Wife, Roberta White; daughter, Laura White Sawyers (Scott); son, Kevin White (Crystal); grandsons, Blaine Botkin and Nicolas White.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019
