Robert Elkins FORT WORTH--Robert Elkins, 65, of Fort Worth passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Amalla Funeral Home. Robert was a loving son, brother, and father. He was born to Eugene D. and Ruby Elkins in Fort Worth on Dec. 1, 1953. Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Cecelia Elkins sister, Brenda; and father, Eugene Elkins. SURVIVORS: Robert is survived by his brothers, Johnny, Eugene, David, Daniel; sisters, Elizabeth, Julie, and Rosanne; his mother, Ruby Lares; grandson, Samuel Rhinehardt; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2019