Robert Elmer Mitchell FORT WORTH--Robert Elmer Mitchell, 85, born in Lyndon, Vt., passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2020, with his family around him in his longtime home of Fort Worth, Texas. Heaven celebrated a little extra that day. Robert was the son of Phyliss Masure and William Frederick Mitchell. He was receded in death by his parents; brothers, William, Gary, and Roger; and sister, Nancy Mitchell. He is survived by Marian Humphrey, Steven Mitchell, Hazel Rowell, Walter Mitchell, and Edith Murray. Surviving in addition to his sweetheart and best friend wife of 62 years, Eileen Davis Mitchell; he had a daughter, Bobbi; his sons, Donald, his wife, Marilyn, Ronald, his wife, Marcie, Daniel, his wife, Mary. His grandchildren are Tabitha, Amy, Jonathan, Brad, Ethan, Justin, Kieran, Holden, Landon, Jacob, Robby, Miles, and Nicholas, Alex, and Randi; as well his great-grandchildren whom he dearly loved. In addition, he left behind his furbabies, Sugar, Ponch, Chewy, and LT. After high school, Bob joined the military serving in the United States Army for over 20 years retiring as a sergeant first class. He did two tours in Vietnam earning two Bronze medals. Then he joined General Dynamics and Smith Pumps. He was a 10-year loyal volunteer for Medical City at North Hills Hospital and a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels, where he said, "I delivered meals to the old people." He is known for his genuine kindness to all. He not only taught his granddaughter, Tabitha, but all his children to, "have faith and be fearless." The study of the Bible and the church were important and essential aspects of his life. He was a faithful servant and devoted husband and father. He was an active and longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas. He also enjoyed participating in 5k's collecting many ball caps and t-shirts. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. A special thanks to his son, Ronald, and daughter, Bobbi, for their vigilant care of their dad in his last few days. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Dallas-Fort Worh National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
.