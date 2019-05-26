|
Robert Elvis Hurt FORT WORTH--Robert Elvis Hurt, 87, died Monday, May 20, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: . Born Sept. 28, 1931, in Longview, Bob graduated from Paschal High School and Texas Wesleyan University, served in the USMC, and worked for Dr. Pepper Company (1958-70) as a zone and franchise contract manager. Bob's passion was photography. He traveled throughout Texas and Arkansas taking individual, school and team athletic photos. He was also a Mason and a Shriner. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Greta.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019