Robert "Bob" Erxleben LUBBOCK--Robert "Bob" M. Erxleben, 83, of Lubbock passed from this life on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, to enter his heavenly home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas, 76053, Mike Ireland of Searcy, Ark., will officiate. Interment with military honors follows at 1:15 p.m. in DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, Texas, 75211. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: The family is requesting donations for memorials be sent to North Richland Hills Baptist Church, via check to "Stronger Together Campaign," 6955 Blvd. 26, North Richland Hills, TX 76180, in lieu of flowers. Bob was born Nov. 20, 1935, in Elizabeth, N.J., to the late Edward and Eva Erxleben. Bob married his wife, Lanie, on Dec. 28, 1982. They were married 37 years and lived in Keller, Texas, for 35 years before moving to Lubbock in 2017. He served 20 years in the United States Marine Corps as a gunnery sergeant and served three trips to Vietnam. He worked at Gulf Stream Aerospace for many years and later, started his own flammability testing lab and worked there until he was 81. He was loved by all who knew him due to his good humor and making the best out of any situation. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Lanie; his children, daughter, Janie Medlin of Watertown, Tenn., son, Bobby Erxleben and wife, Robin, of Yuma, Ariz., and daughter, Robin Rawls and husband, Randy, of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren who dearly loved their "Popbob," Josh Medlin and wife, Abbie, of Raleigh, N.C., Sarah Medlin of El Paso, Rachel Reeves and husband, Nathan, of Lebanon, Tenn., Michelle Erxleben of Tempe, Ariz., Michael Erxleben and wife, Cynthia, of Yuma, Ariz., Hunter Rawls and wife, Molly, of Midland, Texas, and Lexie Rawls of Abilene, Texas; great-grandchildren, Eli and Aiden Medlin and Marshall Reeves. Bob has one sister, Betty Erxleben Gasiorowski and husband, Frank, from Watchung, N.J.; and one sister-in-law, Gwyneth Erxleben married to his late brother, Edward Erxleben of Little Rock, Ark.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019
