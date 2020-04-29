Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Service
Friday, May 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Robert Eugene "Bob" Baker


1953 - 2020
Robert Eugene "Bob" Baker Obituary
Robert Eugene Baker ARLINGTON -- Robert Eugene "Bob" Baker, 67, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 12 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Wade Family Funeral Home Chapel, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Hawkins Cemetery, Arlington. Bob was born on April 6, 1953 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was the owner of Bob's Audio Video Connection. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Ray Baker and Joyce Ray Smith Baker. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 30 years, Lois Baker (Arlington); step-daughter, LeeAnne Grommesh (Arlington); step-son, Matthew Grommesh and wife, Saunders (Lake Toxaway, NC); brother, Ray Baker (Austin); brother, Donald Baker and wife, Zandra (Grapevine); and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020
