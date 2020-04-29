|
Robert Eugene Baker ARLINGTON -- Robert Eugene "Bob" Baker, 67, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 12 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Wade Family Funeral Home Chapel, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Hawkins Cemetery, Arlington. Bob was born on April 6, 1953 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was the owner of Bob's Audio Video Connection. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Ray Baker and Joyce Ray Smith Baker. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 30 years, Lois Baker (Arlington); step-daughter, LeeAnne Grommesh (Arlington); step-son, Matthew Grommesh and wife, Saunders (Lake Toxaway, NC); brother, Ray Baker (Austin); brother, Donald Baker and wife, Zandra (Grapevine); and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020