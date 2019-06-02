Robert Eugene Elgan SUN CITY, ARIZ.--Bob Elgan, 91, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in Sun City, Ariz. MEMORIAL VISITATION: The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington. Burial: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or their website www.hov.org in memory of Robert E. Elgan. Bob Elgan was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1946 and married Joan Elgan in 1949. Joan passed away Augu. 13, 2001. Bob remarried Joyce Schgart on June 7, 2003, until her death Feb. 25, 2011. Bob worked for Kraft foods and General foods until he retired Sept. 1, 1985. Sun City was home to Bob from 2000 to 2019. Grandpa Bob will be missed so much. His family will treasure the time they had with him and cherish his memory. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Elgan and Frances Elgan, and his brother, Art Elgan. SURVIVORS: Son, Michael K. Elgan of Fort Worth; daughter, Cindy J. Elgan of Sun City, Ariz.; twin sisters, Margaret Warren of Omaha and Mary Anderson of Omaha; grandchildren, Sean Elgan, Brandi Daniel and husband, Greg, and Ashley Studinski and husband, Ian; great-grandchildren, Julian, Victoria and Zachary Elgan, Lane and Isabella Daniel, Brooklynn and Jadynn Studinski; and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends.



