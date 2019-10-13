Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Francis Bode Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Francis Bode Jr. Obituary
Robert Francis Bode Jr. ARLINGTON--Dr. Robert Francis Bode Jr., 75, passed Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Arlington. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2100 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Visitation: Prior to the service at the church at 9 a.m. Interment: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Charities USA or the veterans' . Robert was born Sept. 29, 1944, in San Diego, Calif., to Robert Francis and Harriet McGraw Bode. He served in the U.S. Army and earned his medical degree at Chicago Osteopathic Medical School. He married Gisele Bermudez in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 27, 1971, and together they raised two sons and a daughter. Robert and Gisele moved to Grand Prairie in 1978, and he practiced medicine as a cardiologist in Arlington and Grand Prairie. Robert and his family attended Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Arlington. Bob was an active man and enjoyed building on his many interests during his retirement, especially raising and training his bird dogs, as an avid sportsman and nature lover. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Diana B. Burger. SURVIVORS: His loving wife of 48 years, Gisele Bermudez Bode; sons, Robert Francis Bode III and Andrew Michael Bode and wife, Natalie Snyder Bode; daughter, Christina Bode McLaughlin and husband, Robert David McLaughlin; brothers, John Bode and Peter Bode; sisters, Catherine Bode Friederich and husband, Blair Friederich, Terri Bode Birkhauser and husband, David Birkhauser, Marcia Bode Pierson and husband, Stephen Pierson, M.D.; grandchildren, Michael David McLaughlin, Kyle Bode McLaughlin and June Elizabeth Bode; and brother-in-law, Michael Bermudez.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.