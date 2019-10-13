|
Robert Francis Bode Jr. ARLINGTON--Dr. Robert Francis Bode Jr., 75, passed Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Arlington. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2100 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Visitation: Prior to the service at the church at 9 a.m. Interment: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75211. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Charities USA or the veterans' . Robert was born Sept. 29, 1944, in San Diego, Calif., to Robert Francis and Harriet McGraw Bode. He served in the U.S. Army and earned his medical degree at Chicago Osteopathic Medical School. He married Gisele Bermudez in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 27, 1971, and together they raised two sons and a daughter. Robert and Gisele moved to Grand Prairie in 1978, and he practiced medicine as a cardiologist in Arlington and Grand Prairie. Robert and his family attended Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Arlington. Bob was an active man and enjoyed building on his many interests during his retirement, especially raising and training his bird dogs, as an avid sportsman and nature lover. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Diana B. Burger. SURVIVORS: His loving wife of 48 years, Gisele Bermudez Bode; sons, Robert Francis Bode III and Andrew Michael Bode and wife, Natalie Snyder Bode; daughter, Christina Bode McLaughlin and husband, Robert David McLaughlin; brothers, John Bode and Peter Bode; sisters, Catherine Bode Friederich and husband, Blair Friederich, Terri Bode Birkhauser and husband, David Birkhauser, Marcia Bode Pierson and husband, Stephen Pierson, M.D.; grandchildren, Michael David McLaughlin, Kyle Bode McLaughlin and June Elizabeth Bode; and brother-in-law, Michael Bermudez.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019