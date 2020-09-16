1/
Robert Frias
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Frias
June 9, 1927 - September 12, 2020
North Richland Hills, TX - Robert Frias, 93, died Saturday, September 12, at Grace Homestead in N. Richland Hills.
His funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in N. Richland Hills, with a Rosary recited at the Church at 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial to follow at Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington.
A native of El Paso, Mr. Frias was born June 9, 1927, to Carlos and Henrietta Frias, the youngest of four. He graduated from Cathedral High in 1944 and attended Notre Dame for a year before joining the Merchant Marines. Following three sea tours, he completed his education at the University of Texas Austin, receiving his Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in winter 1952. He had married the former Jean Carpenter of Ft. Worth on Aug. 22, 1952, and moved with her to Houston. Before going to work there for Reed Roller Bit, he completed Officer Training School with the U.S. Navy in Florida and was commissioned a lieutenant in the naval reserve, going on active duty periodically to teach electronics at various naval stations in the U.S. In 1959, he moved his young family to Odessa, where he opened his one-man engineering office and brought in work from the four states in which he was a licensed engineer. Although he did commercial buildings, his true interest and focus was industrial machine design. Moving to the DFW area in 1983 to be near their younger daughter, he opened his office in Arlington where he worked into his 80's.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean of 63 years, their daughter Rhonda (2004), his mother and father, and his three siblings. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia of Arlington, son Robert (Leanne) of Spotsylvania, VA, son Richard of N. Richland Hills; grandchildren, April (David) Gunter of Cason, Paige (Joel) Cox of Farmersville, Courtney (Alex) Croy of Denton, Matthew (Dominique) Kemper of Conroe, Andrew Kemper of Odessa, and Alexandra Kemper of Honolulu, Erin Hoon (Nick) of Granbury, Ashley and Jordan Jenkins; 41 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for prayers for the repose of the soul of this devout Catholic and committed American and for our country and/or donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Rosary
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
8174688111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved