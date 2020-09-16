Robert FriasJune 9, 1927 - September 12, 2020North Richland Hills, TX - Robert Frias, 93, died Saturday, September 12, at Grace Homestead in N. Richland Hills.His funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in N. Richland Hills, with a Rosary recited at the Church at 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial to follow at Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington.A native of El Paso, Mr. Frias was born June 9, 1927, to Carlos and Henrietta Frias, the youngest of four. He graduated from Cathedral High in 1944 and attended Notre Dame for a year before joining the Merchant Marines. Following three sea tours, he completed his education at the University of Texas Austin, receiving his Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering in winter 1952. He had married the former Jean Carpenter of Ft. Worth on Aug. 22, 1952, and moved with her to Houston. Before going to work there for Reed Roller Bit, he completed Officer Training School with the U.S. Navy in Florida and was commissioned a lieutenant in the naval reserve, going on active duty periodically to teach electronics at various naval stations in the U.S. In 1959, he moved his young family to Odessa, where he opened his one-man engineering office and brought in work from the four states in which he was a licensed engineer. Although he did commercial buildings, his true interest and focus was industrial machine design. Moving to the DFW area in 1983 to be near their younger daughter, he opened his office in Arlington where he worked into his 80's.He was preceded in death by his wife Jean of 63 years, their daughter Rhonda (2004), his mother and father, and his three siblings. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia of Arlington, son Robert (Leanne) of Spotsylvania, VA, son Richard of N. Richland Hills; grandchildren, April (David) Gunter of Cason, Paige (Joel) Cox of Farmersville, Courtney (Alex) Croy of Denton, Matthew (Dominique) Kemper of Conroe, Andrew Kemper of Odessa, and Alexandra Kemper of Honolulu, Erin Hoon (Nick) of Granbury, Ashley and Jordan Jenkins; 41 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for prayers for the repose of the soul of this devout Catholic and committed American and for our country and/or donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.