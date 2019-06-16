WWP<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); b89F8EE_1_20190616.jpg" lgyOrigName="photo_004501_AC1E03260f04f32147 b89F8EE_1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:130px;">Robert G. "Doc" Daugherty Jr. FORT WORTH--Robert G. "Doc" Daugherty Jr., retired Air Force, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the . Doc was born in Vinton, Iowa, on June 2, 1928. He attended Vinton High School and Iowa State University. In 1950, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was subsequently assigned to Carswell Air Force Base as a jet engine mechanic on the B-36. He was accepted in the Aviation Cadet Program in 1951 and graduated from Laredo Air Force Base in September of 1952. His flying career included tours in Korea and Vietnam. His last assignment was base commander of Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth. Doc was preceded in death by his wife, Lael Matson Daugherty; his son, Steve Daugherty; his brothers, Willis and John. SURVIVORS: Doc is survived by his son, Rob and girlfriend, Penny Nursey, of Fort Worth; daughter-in-law, Moira and granddaughter, Aria, of Solvang, Calif.; brother, Charles and wife, Patricia, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sister-in-law, Barbara Lewis of Aiken, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary