Robert Garcia FORT WORTH--Robert Garcia, 92, a retired welder, family man, and U.S. Army veteran, went to be with our Lord Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. Recitation of the Rosary: 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Hawkins Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. HAWKINS FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 2711 Jacksboro Highway, 682-255-0535 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 30, 2019