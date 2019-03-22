|
Robert Gaston MANSFIELD -- Robert Gaston, 72, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home after surviving a 6 1/2 year battle from a traumatic brain injury. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, March 22 at First Methodist Church, 777 N. Walnut Creek Rd., Mansfield. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Ellen Gaston. SURVIVORS: Wife of 53 years, Brenda Gaston; sons, Bret Gaston and wife Christiana, Chad and wife Donna; Grandchildren, Max Gaston and Ava Gaston; Sister, Kathy Schilling and brother, Tally Gaston.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2019