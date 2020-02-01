Home

Robert George "Bob" Frost

Robert "Bob" George Frost GRANBURY--Robert "Bob" George Frost, 77, a native of Fort Worth who lived in Granbury during the past 10 years, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Bob loved spending time with his wife of 44 years, Susan, and his grandkids. Bob played baseball and football at Castleberry High School, and graduated from TCU. After college, he obtained his flight instructor's license and enjoyed flying. He worked as an investment adviser for 40 years. He enjoyed golf, and watching military war documentaries. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Susan Grimm Frost; son, Brian Frost; daughter, Stephanie Horne and husband, Greg, and grandchildren, Michael, Caroline and Alex; son, Scott and wife, Tonya, and grandchildren, Zachary and Hope; brothers, Jerry Frost and Mark Moore. FORT WORTH FUNERALS & CREMATIONS 8808 Camp Bowie W Blvd #170,817-708-2121 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 1, 2020
