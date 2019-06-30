Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Robert Glen Cranfill Jr. Obituary
Robert Glen Cranfill Jr. FORT WORTH--Bob Cranfill, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Cranfill; son, Lynn Cranfill; and stepdaughter, Jackie Stevens. SURVIVORS: His wife, Jane; son, Wesley and wife, Suzanne; daughter, Leah; daughter-in-law, Patti; stepchildren, Lisa Gromelski and husband, Norbert, and Jerry Whitten and wife, Linda; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019
