|
|
Robert Glen Cranfill Jr. FORT WORTH--Bob Cranfill, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Cranfill; son, Lynn Cranfill; and stepdaughter, Jackie Stevens. SURVIVORS: His wife, Jane; son, Wesley and wife, Suzanne; daughter, Leah; daughter-in-law, Patti; stepchildren, Lisa Gromelski and husband, Norbert, and Jerry Whitten and wife, Linda; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019