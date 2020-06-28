COL Robert Harold "Bob" Browder ALEDO--COL Robert Harold "Bob" Browder, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. SERVICE: The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Victory Baptist Church, Weatherford, Texas, followed by the service at 4 p.m. MEMORIALS: The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Mercy Ships (mercyships.org); Samaritan's Purse (samaritanspurse.org); or Bread Basket Ministries (breadbasketministries.org). Bob Browder was born April 21, 1929, on a rented farm near Rio Vista, Texas. He was the second of eight children born to the late Joe L. and Ruby J. Putnam Browder. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betsy Jo Dearing Browder; son, Robert Dearing Browder; daughter-in-law, Rachel Browder; as well as, his brother, Jerry Browder; sister, Charlotte French (Philip); sister-in-law, Dianne Browder; nephew, Bret Browder; and other numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family thanks special friend, Tommie Wicker. Bob attended public schools in Rio Vista, Joshua, and graduated from Aledo High School. As a child he worked on his family's cotton, corn, and peanut fields where he learned the value of hard work. At the age of 15, he was employed by a local ranch family to perform ranch chores before and after school, weekends, and during summers. So as to complete these responsibilities, he lived with the ranch family for the next seven years, and they became his mentors. They encouraged his pursuit of education and challenged his dreams. He completed Tarleton State College and upon graduation from Texas Tech University (BS in Animal Husbandry), Bob was designated distinguished military graduate and commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. His active and reserve duty service was primarily with the Medical Service Corps, in varying responsibilities, including 622 Reserve Hospital (Medical Supply Officer), 410th Medical Service Flight (Administrative Officer and Executive Officer) and Executive Officer of the 20th Medical Service Squadron at Carswell Air Force Base. Bob retired from the Air Force in 1989 as a full colonel. In 1954, he began a 38-year career with Texas Electric Service Company. Bob worked in the company's Economic Development Department for almost half of that time. Later, he held several management positions, including Arlington Area Manager, Director of Information (Communications), Manager of Regulatory Services, and Fort Worth Regional Manager. Whether it was with the Air Force or Texas Electric, Bob was a strong advocate for teamwork and communications and insisted on a high level of productivity from all personnel. He insisted on equal opportunity for all personnel and supported the contributions and ideas from staff and employees for program improvements. He was a visionary and thoroughly enjoyed developing people to succeed. He encouraged that decisions be made at the lowest possible level, consistent with the overall objectives of the department or unit. He enjoyed his careers at Texas Electric and had much admiration and respect for fellow employees. Even after retiring, Bob continued his relationships with Texas Electric and Air Force personnel with annual breakfasts and countless fellowships at "The Barn,", frequent meetings at the Dixie House Cafe with the linemen, all of which gave him many wonderful memories. Bob enjoyed working with community non-profit organizations such as Rotary, Sons of the American Revolution, Fort Worth Farm and Ranch Club, and Executive Service Corps and served as board member or officer of several, including Arlington Chamber of Commerce, West Texas Chamber of Commerce, Arlington YMCA, Big Brothers of Arlington. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church Arlington and then joined First Baptist Church Aledo after he and Betsy moved back to Aledo, Texas, in 1994. Bob and Betsy later joined Travis Avenue Baptist Church, where their family also attended. Bob and Betsy shared many happy fellowships with the Pot-Luck group and Ukulele Band at First Baptist Church Aledo and at "The Barn." But his greatest joy was spending time with Betsy, his high school sweetheart, and his family. These times included many years where they operated a cow-calf operation on ranches in Parker, Hood, and Palo Pinto counties. Spending time on a tractor was a highlight and never a burden. There was always the enjoyment of discussing new plans for the ranch and realizing their fulfilment. Bob was always sought out for advice, consultation and wisdom on a wide range of subjects. His depth of knowledge on a subject always appeared endless. Bob and Betsy loved the beauty of the Rocky Mountains and spent as much time as possible at their mountain cabin near Red River, N.M., with friends and family. He loved old friends, old tractors and old cars and enjoyed reminiscing about each and every story.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.