Robert "Bob" Harris Sumner ALBA-Robert "Bob" Harris Sumner, 91, of Alba, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Alba United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: May be made to the Alba United Methodist Door Fund, P.O. Box 231, Alba, TX 75410. Bob was born Saturday, Nov.26, 1927, in Happy to the late Charles L. and Emmie Harris Sumner. He graduated from Poly High School in Fort Worth and from Texas A&M in 1954 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He served in the United States Army in Korea during World War II. Bob worked for General Dynamics for 36 years and retired in 1990. He married Mary Lou Sisserson on Oct. 3, 1958, in Fort Worth. They have lived in Alba for the last 29 years. SURVIVORS: His wife of 60 years, Mary Lou Sumner; daughter, Karie Riegel and husband, David; son, Lane Sumner and wife, Misty; sister, Emalyn Reaves; brother, Charles Sumner Jr.; grandson, Jonny Riegel; granddaughter, Sydney Kelly and husband, Mat; sisters-in-law, Sue Sumner and Anne Sumner; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jim and Barbara Brown, Pamela Dountas, Karen Steele; and special companion, Maggie.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 31, 2019