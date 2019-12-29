|
Col. Robert Hollis Kerr, USAF (Ret.) Fort Worth--Col. Robert "Bob" Hollis Kerr, USAF (Ret.), 74, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Meals on Wheels, St. Vincent DePaul Society or Vietnam Veterans Association. Bob was born June 20, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Robert J. and Mary Margaret Hollis Kerr. He graduated from Barrington High School (Illinois) in 1963, VMI (B.S. Chemistry 1967), University of Illinois (M.S. Chemistry 1969), and USC (M.S. Systems Management 1977). Col. Kerr received numerous honors during his 30-year service in the U.S. Air Force (1969-1999). In 1999, he began a 20-year career with First Command and served as a financial advisor and district advisor. SURVIVORS: Wife of 47 years, Carolyn Rita Wieland Kerr; children, Edward Kerr (Vanessa) of San Antonio, Katherine Gleason (Andrew) of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Anthony Kerr, Brandon Kerr, Danielle Gleason, William Gleason.
