Coker-Hawkins Funeral Home
405 E Main St
Decatur, TX 76234
(940) 627-5959
Robert Howell Moss

Robert Howell Moss Obituary
Robert Howell Moss DECATUR -- R.H. Moss, 90, went to be with our Lord Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Decatur. FUNERAL is 10:30 a.m Saturday at First Baptist Church in Decatur with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home chapel in Decatur and one hour prior to the service. MEMORIALS: may be made to the . R.H. was born on September 22, 1929 to Howell Pickens and Vergie Florence (Harris) Moss in McCamey, Texas. He was united in marriage to Willie Mae Davis on August 12, 1949 in Franklin, Texas. R.H was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Boyd. He worked in construction as a Brick/ Masonary Contractor. R.H. was one of the original founders of the United Professional Rodeo Association that began in 1956, and inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2018. He was inducted into the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2010. He was preceded in death by his brother; and his sister. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Willie Mae Moss of Decatur; his daughters, Diana Hurst and husband Rick of Rowlett, Sharon Blessings and husband Bubba, and Deborah Sills and husband Michael Coronado both of Decatur; his son, Bob Moss and wife Christy of Decatur; his 7 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and his sister, Carol Fulton of Hearne, Texas; extended family and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 3, 2020
