Robert Howell Shaw FORT WORTH -- Robert Howell Shaw passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: The Warm Place or . Robert was born March 28, 1924, in Thurber, Texas to Harmon Howell and Elsie Plummer Shaw. His family moved to Fort Worth in 1933. He attended Daggett Elementary where he met the love of his life Elaine. He graduated from TCU in 1943 with a degree in Chemistry and immediately entered Navy Midshipman School. After receiving his officer's commission he was assigned to destroyer duty as a gunnery officer. He served in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters aboard the Henry W. Tucker. He married Della Elaine Ward on July 1, 1944. After his discharge from the Navy he returned to Fort Worth and started Southern Woodcraft, now known as Robert Shaw Mfg. Co. His company still produces some of the finest architectural millwork in the industry. Robert was a private person to whom friends and family meant everything. He was honored to have worked beside the fine men and women in his work family. He enjoyed every moment spent with friends. His real joy however, was his wife, his children, grandchildren and his great-grand-daughter. He encouraged, supported and guided all of us with his unconditional love. We will all miss him very much. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; and his sister, Mamie Louise Johnson. SURVIVORS: Children, Robert W. (Ellen), William W. (Cyd), and Julie (Craig); grandchildren, Brian, Logan, Katy, Elizabeth, William (Cindy), Dakota (Victoria), Sterling, Missy, Alex (Anne), Kelly and Cora; and his great-granddaughter, Della.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary