Robert J. Falbey ARLINGTON--Dr. Robert J. Falbey, a retired physician, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was 68 years old. FUNERAL MASS: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in North Richland Hills, Texas. Burial: Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas, immediately following the Mass. Rosary and visitation: begins at 6 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home Chapel in Arlington. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Robert graduated from Temple University in 1972, and from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1976. He was later certified in preventive medicine/aerospace medicine and was also a Certified Medical Review Officer. He was then commissioned in the United States Army, and was stationed at various locales, including Pearl Harbor, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Dr. Falbey was then appointed Chief of Preventive Medicine Service for the U.S> Army Medical Department in Fort Hood, Texas. Following that, he traveled back to Saudi Arabia, serving during Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield as a deputy surgeon and aviation medicine consultant for the U.S. Army Central Command. His wartime tour of duty culminated in his being awarded the Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit medals. After the war, he was stationed at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., where he began a new residency in psychiatry. He retired from the Army after 22 years of service having attained rank of lieutenant colonel. He then moved to Arlington, Texas, to care for his aging father. Robert was known for his love of music, both classical (especially Rachmaninov) and disco, as well as dancing. It is not for nothing that his nickname was "Dr. Disco." He was also very fond of his car, a Mercedes-Benz he named "Auntie M." Dr. Falbey was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy H. Falbey; his father, Frank B. Falbey Sr., DO; and his sister, Carin E. Falbey. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his brothers, Frank B. Falbey Jr., M.D., and Sean R. Falbey, J.D., both of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by nephew, Frank B. Falbey III and nieces, Stella J. Falbey and Faye C. Falbey of Houston, born of Jill and Frank Falbey Jr. He is further survived by E. Ryan Enloe of Beaumont, Texas, stepson to Sean Falbey.



