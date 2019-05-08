Robert J. "Bob" Matus FORT WORTH--Robert J. "Bob" Matus, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Interment: 9:15 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Jude's Foundation. Robert was born Oct. 10, 1935, in Abbott, Texas, to Joe and Lillie Matus. He attended West, Texas, schools and graduated from West High School. Col. Matus was a 1958 graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor's degree in agricultural education. In 1969 he earned a master's degree in economics from Hardin-Simmons University. He married the former Nancy Webb in May 1958. They resided in Fort Worth since 1979. Col. Matus entered the USAF in September 1958, serving as a navigator in KC-97 and KC- 135 aircraft. He also held positions as staff officer and commander. Among his awards and decorations were the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with 5 Oakleaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal, and numerous other awards. After retiring from the Air Force with 22 years of service, he worked at General Dynamics as a supervisor. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Rick; grandson, Eric and his wife, Allyson; granddaughter, Jill Taylor and her husband, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Vivian Matus; sisters, Carrie Kaska, Lillian Teeple, and Joann Wiese; plus several nieces and nephews.



