Robert J. Meeks Sr. HIGHLAND HILLS -- Robert Joe Meeks, Sr., a retired Coach for the FWISD found that nothing was impossible for God on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Como First Baptist Church, 5228 Goodman Ave. Wake: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church. SURVIVORS: Wife of 67 years, Laura; sons, Robert Jr. (Carolyn), Weldon (Rosiland), Ronald; grandchildren, Tomiko, Tamla, Kemecia, Tonisha, Roriser, Tedrea and nine great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019