Robert James Burgan NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Robert James Burgan, 61, of North Richland Hills passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Graveside service follows in Altoona Cemetery, where Robert will be laid to rest. Visitation: The family will receive friends during visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The funeral and visitaton will be held at Cozine Broadway Mortuary of Wichita, Kansas. Robert was born April 15, 1959, in Neodesha, Kansas, to Bob and Barbara Burgan. He was an incredible athlete, participating in baseball and basketball while attending Heights High School. He was a graduate of Kansas State University and Golden Key Recipient. Robert was an avid sports fan who loved his K State Wildcats and his KC Chiefs. Robert was thoughtful, kind, with a huge caring heart. A beloved son, brother, uncle and friend will be dearly missed by those blessed to have known him. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara J. Burgan; and grandparents. SURVIVORS: Robert is survived by his father, Bob L. Burgan; sister, Tamra D. Smith and husband, Kent A. Smith; niece and nephew, Spencer A. Smith and Alexa M. Smith; aunt, Marilyn Creel and husband, Earl; and cousins, other relatives and friends.