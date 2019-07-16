Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Robert James Houser


1935 - 2019
Robert James Houser CLEBURNE--Robert "Bob" James Houser passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in Burleson, Texas, at the age of 84. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes with service following at 11 a.m. Burial follows service. Bob was born May 23, 1935, in Pontiac, Mich., to the late Maurice and Dorothy Houser. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 65 years, June Houser of Cleburne, Texas; son, Mike Houser of Rowlett, Texas; daughter, Kathy Moran and husband, Robert, of Watauga, Texas; granddaughters, Amber Bewley and husband, Daniel, and Danielle Wheeler and husband, Logan; great-granddaughters, Linzi and Brooklyn Wheeler; sister, Beverly Martens and husband, Bill.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 16, 2019
