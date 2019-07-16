|
Robert James Houser CLEBURNE--Robert "Bob" James Houser passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, in Burleson, Texas, at the age of 84. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes with service following at 11 a.m. Burial follows service. Bob was born May 23, 1935, in Pontiac, Mich., to the late Maurice and Dorothy Houser. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 65 years, June Houser of Cleburne, Texas; son, Mike Houser of Rowlett, Texas; daughter, Kathy Moran and husband, Robert, of Watauga, Texas; granddaughters, Amber Bewley and husband, Daniel, and Danielle Wheeler and husband, Logan; great-granddaughters, Linzi and Brooklyn Wheeler; sister, Beverly Martens and husband, Bill.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 16, 2019