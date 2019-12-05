|
Robert Joe Palmer EULESS--Robert "Bobby Joe" Palmer was born on May 3, 1932 in Reeds, Mo. to the late Richard Grant Palmer and Mary Viola (Frasher) Palmer. Bob died peacefully surrounded by his family on November 30, 2019 in Fort Worth at the age of 87. SERVICE: Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst located at 1321 Precinct Line Road. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church Hurst located at 1801 Norwood Drive, Hurst, Texas 76054. A committal service with Army Honors will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211. Bob served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Fort Worth Independent School District as a Senior Construction and Design Officer. He was a member of the Church at the Cross. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Buddy Palmer and sisters, Shirley Palmer and Sue Pugh. SURVIVORS: he is survived by his beloved wife of over 67 years, Patricia Palmer of Euless; son, Garrick Bruce Palmer and wife, Kirsten of Flower Mound; daughter, Pamela DeSchepper and husband, Dan of Moline, Ill.; daughter, Priscilla Close of Bedford; and son, Gregg Palmer of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Brooke Shadden and husband, Danny, Chelsea Close, Mallory Close, Miranda Palmer, Brock DeSchepper, Christian Palmer, Jonathan Palmer, Emma Palmer, and Grant Palmer; Three great-grandchildren, Delilah, Danny, Jr. and Dexter. Bob is also survived by his brother, Larry Palmer and wife Sara of Spring, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Thank you to our Caregiver, Queen, for your love, prayers and care.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019