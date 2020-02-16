|
Robert John Hudiburg COLLEYVILLE--Robert John Hudiburg, noted businessman and car dealer, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the chapel of Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at La Bistro Italian Grill, 722 Grapevine Hwy, Hurst, Texas, 76054. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, the family requests that contribution be made to Kidd's Kids at kiddskids.org Born in Prague, Okla., April 25, 1935, Robert was the son of Lorene and Kimes Hudiburg. Robert "Bob" Hudiburg will long be remembered as an outstanding Chevrolet dealer and for his ongoing generosity in assisting with the needs of young people both in the Metroplex and throughout the nation. In 1946, his parents worked together with Kimes' brother, Paul Hudiburg, to establish a farm equipment and Kaiser-Frazier business in Prague. They later branched out to handle the sale of both Pontiac and Buick automobiles. In 1956, Lorene and Kimes bought the Chevrolet dealership in Grapevine, Texas, opening Hudiburg Chevrolet and later moved it to North Richland Hills, Texas. Robert "Bob" Hudiburg assumed the chairmanship of Hudiburg Chevrolet in the early 1970s when his father, Kimes Hudiburg, retired. For more than 30 years, his dealership was one of the leading sales distributors in Tarrant and Dallas counties. Robert "Bob" graduated from Oklahoma Military Academy in 1954, graduated from Oklahoma University in 1958 and attended Officer Training in the Marines. He was in Officer Training until 1960 when he began his business career. In addition to the automobile dealership, he founded Hudiburg Investments, a business that focused on the sale of property, rentals and financial lending; the Hudiburg Foundation, a foundation that financially assisted and made possible the educational pursuits of young people throughout the country; and First Cash Pawn properties located throughout Tarrant and Dallas counties. In 2002, he sold Hudiburg Chevrolet in North Richland Hills, and he had continued his interest in Hudiburg Management LTD located in Hurst, Texas. Robert "Bob" was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Lorene and Kimes Hudiburg; and his son, John H. Hudiburg. SURVIVORS: Sons, Todd Hudiburg of Austin, Texas, Jason and wife, Cathy Hudiburg, of Colleyville, Texas; grandchildren, Stephan and wife, Emma Tynes, Dylan and wife, Taylor Tynes, Tristan Hudiburg, Heather Hudiburg and Hunter Hudiburg; great-grandchildren, Kate, Gibson and Henry Tynes;, nephews, Bret, Barry and Clif Chatham.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020